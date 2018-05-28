Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday to begin Friday

Florida residents can purchase disaster preparedness-related items starting Friday during a sales tax holiday, Collier County officials said.

Gov. Scott signed legislation for the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday that will take place from June 1 to June 7.

The following items will be eligible for the sales tax holiday, according to Collier County officials:

Flash lights costing $20 or less

Self-powered radios, two-way radios, and NOAA weather radios costing $50 or less

Batteries costing $30 or less

Portable generators costing $750 or less

Coolers for Nonelectric food storage costing $30 or less

reusable ice costing $10 or less

Emergency management officials encourage residents to have the following components within a disaster survival kit for at least three days:

Food

At least three gallons of water per person

Medications

Blankets and pillows

Cash

Cell phone chargers

Clothing

First aid kit

Flashlight and batteries

Keys

Mosquito spray

Battery operated NOAA weather radio

Toiletries

Toys

Tools

Important documents and pet care for each person and pet

“Generators—anything expensive—now is the time to get it,” said Naples resident Mark Davison.

Penny Durenberger hunkered down for Hurricane Wilma and says she’s used to going out and stocking up for storms. She says having all the supplies on deck makes the calm before the storm a little easier.

“It’s a good thing to have everything done,” she said.

The sales tax break goes until Thursday, June 7. Items bought through mail or online are exempt from the sales tax if you buy it between the June 1 and June 7 period, even if it is delivered after.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina