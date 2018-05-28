Cape Coral veteran, ‘Flag Man’ honors fallen soldiers

Cape Coral resident and U.S. Air Force veteran Luis Ruiz lines his home with 50 flags and is called “Flag Man” by many of his neighbors.

He sets out 50 flags —one for each state within the United States of America— to emphasize patriotism.

“I’ve been doing this since I was discharged from the military in 1982 in New York,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz served from 1964-1981, and expressed his desire to honor veterans.

“I think it’s appropriate to celebrate all veterans… past, present, and future,” he said.

Ruiz served in the Vietnam Era and understands these flags are a small token to show his appreciation for those who lost their lives in battle.

“Those that have given their lives for the country to make sure that you and I can be here … standing, speaking, having that barbecue,” he said.

Ruiz said he remembers and honors what Memorial Day represents.

“Every single holiday fly the flag, salute the veterans, give a helping hand to those in need,” he said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Rachel Ravina