FORT MYERS

Subtropical Storm Alberto brings wind, rain to southern Florida

Published: May 27, 2018 6:14 AM EDT
Updated: May 27, 2018 6:39 AM EDT

Subtropical Storm Alberto is bringing gusty winds and heavy rain Sunday morning over southern Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

Alberto is moving north-northeast at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of the 5 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is approximately 85 miles west-northwest of the Dry Tortugas, and about 330 miles south of Apalachicola, Fla., according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from the Crystal River to the Mississippi-Alabama border, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect along the Gulf coast of Florida from the Anlote River to the Aucilla River, Bonita Beach to the Mississippi-Alabama border and the Dry Tortugas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecast outlook via NHC
Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media