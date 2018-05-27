Subtropical Storm Alberto brings wind, rain to southern Florida

Subtropical Storm Alberto is bringing gusty winds and heavy rain Sunday morning over southern Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

Alberto is moving north-northeast at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of the 5 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is approximately 85 miles west-northwest of the Dry Tortugas, and about 330 miles south of Apalachicola, Fla., according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from the Crystal River to the Mississippi-Alabama border, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect along the Gulf coast of Florida from the Anlote River to the Aucilla River, Bonita Beach to the Mississippi-Alabama border and the Dry Tortugas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River, the National Hurricane Center said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina