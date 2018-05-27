Officials warn large waves, rip currents a risk to swimmers at SWFL beaches

It might look like a nice day or night on Fort Myers Beach as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads north, but hidden dangers could be lurking just off shore in the form of rip currents.

The National Weather Service is warning visitors that SWFL is not yet out of the woods. Officials say the tide along the coast is about two feet higher than normal because of all the rainfall over the past week.

With those high tides come large waves and rip currents.

The NWS predicts that waves on Memorial Day could be anywhere from three to six feet high with rip currents a major risk factor to swimmers.

Officials say if you do plan on swimming, do so near a lifeguard and pay attention to signs and flags at the beach that will alert you to water conditions.

However, if you do find yourself caught in a rip current, don’t try swimming against the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shoreline. And most importantly, remain calm.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown