Fort Myers Beach businesses say poor weather has hurt sales for holiday weekend

Tourists and SWFL locals are happy to see the sun finally shining through the clouds on this Memorial Day weekend.

“Doesn’t look like there’s a storm,” said visitor Sheila Cruz.

Subtropical Storm Alberto dropped several inches of rain on Fort Myers Beach Sunday morning, but the sky has cleared since.

Fish washed up from the ocean waters somehow even managed to get stuck swimming in a flooded lot next to a bar on the island. However, with the weather turning, people are making their way back onto the streets.

“We’re here on the beach enjoying because that’s what we came for. We’re not going to cancel it last minute or anything. The weather to us is amazing,” Cruz said.

At the Goodz Shop on Fort Myers Beach, seeing streets filled with people means business is back up again for the holiday weekend.

“This morning was a little slow when it was raining, but once the rain let up, business was back to normal. Our sales is up, people are more cheerful,” said Jeff Bolinger with the Goodz Shop. “The wind’s a little tough but get out and enjoy yourself. Don’t just stay in a room.”

Other businesses on the island say sales are down compared to past Memorial Day weekends, but they’re hopeful the sunshine will help turn that around.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown