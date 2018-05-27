Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital Sunday in Maine after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesperson, says he will likely remain in there for the next several days for observation.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Bush is awake and alert. He is not in any pain, according to McGrath.

Author: KHOU.com