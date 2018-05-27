MGN

Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

Published: May 27, 2018 2:41 PM EDT

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital Sunday in Maine after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesperson, says he will likely remain in there for the next several days for observation.

Bush is awake and alert. He is not in any pain, according to McGrath.

Author: KHOU.com
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media