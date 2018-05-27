Fatal crash shuts down Palm Beach Boulevard Sunday

A fatal crash closed part of Palm Beach Boulevard Sunday evening around 7 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP warned drivers there was a complete roadblock heading eastbound on Palm Beach around the intersection of Joel Boulevard.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many people were possibly injured.

Drivers should use River Road to avoid the worst of the traffic backed up.

