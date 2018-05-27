Deluge of rain leaving muddy messes on SWFL roads

The recent heavy rainfall hitting SWFL is creating quite the mess for drivers trying to use some roads, especially around one construction site in Cape Coral.

Mud caked over concrete in the area—part of the UEP road project—is creating an extra challenge for drivers on Northwest Third Terrace.

It’s just one of several streets north of Pine Island Drive that are covered in mud. It’s all part of the utility expansion project.

Neighbors say the city of Cape Coral tore up the road around the start of April so they could install new lines for water, sewage and irrigation.

But some residents in the area say the muddy conditions are a nuisance, and it’s only a matter of time before the mud dries back up.

According to the plans for the project, the few blocks surrounding the area should see construction wrapped up around October, but the dates vary for each zone.

If you’d like to check the construction schedule for your area, visit the website here.