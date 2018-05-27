Cape Coral teen blazing trail by playing for her school’s baseball team

A young athlete from Cape Coral is breaking down barriers and proving she’s one to watch.

Sophia Matthewson just completed her first year of high school and her first year with her school’s baseball team.

It can be tough as the only girl in a room full of boys, but Matthewson is handling it like a champ.

“You know, in one inning, I can change somebody’s mind. A lot of schools respected me,” Matthewson said.

Matthewson was a vital part of Cape Coral JV’s 17-2 run this season. She played three different positions, including pitcher, and finished with the Seahawk’s second highest on base percentage.

“I’m really proud of the team. I don’t think that the season could have gone any better,” Matthewson said.

Her coaches don’t expect her to experience that dreaded “sophomore slump”, either. They say varsity is a very realistic possibility in the future.

“She’s just an amazing player in general. Her hitting is good, her pitching is good, her fielding is good,” said Kurt Sherman, Matthewson’s best friend.

“I think if she works hard her sophomore year, she’ll be ready as a junior,” added assistant coach Jim Hill.

Matthewson says she’d love to shake the title of the “girl baseball player” and just be known as a baseball player like everyone else. But her teammates have embraced her, which is what really matters.

“It takes a long time for some teammates to warm up to me, but to have that instant reaction, it was the greatest and most uplifting feeling I had off my shoulders,” Matthewson said.

Matthewson now looks toward her sophomore season, where she hopes to make an even bigger impression and turn a few more heads with her abilities.

“I think winning helps that, but I think they just had an unbelievable time together and I think she did gain a bunch of brothers,” said head coach Mike Padulla.

Matthewson will promote women playing the sport in the “Baseball Breakthrough Series” camp that starts Thursday in Vero Beach.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown