Train collides with car at crossing along Veronica S Shoemaker Saturday

A Seminole Gulf Railway passenger train struck a car at a railroad crossing along Veronica S Shoemaker and Palm Beach Boulevard Saturday night.

BREAKING: A Seminole Gulf Railway train just collided with a car. Firefighters are on scene trying extract at least one person from the car. No word yet on other injuries. Northbound lanes of Veronica Shoemaker are closed off at SR 80. pic.twitter.com/XE8LYxqfPg — Chris Grisby (@ChrisWinkNews) May 27, 2018

It is unclear if there were any injuries. The circumstances leading up to the impact are also unclear at this time.

Veronica S Shoemaker is closed off at Palm Beach Boulevard heading toward the Caloosahatchee River, officials say.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Writer: Erica Brown