FORT MYERS

Train collides with car at crossing along Veronica S Shoemaker Saturday

Published: May 26, 2018 10:35 PM EDT
Updated: May 26, 2018 11:10 PM EDT

A Seminole Gulf Railway passenger train struck a car at a railroad crossing along Veronica S Shoemaker and Palm Beach Boulevard Saturday night.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. The circumstances leading up to the impact are also unclear at this time.

Veronica S Shoemaker is closed off at Palm Beach Boulevard heading toward the Caloosahatchee River, officials say.

Chris Grisby / WINK News
WINK News
Writer:Erica Brown
