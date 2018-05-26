Subtropical Storm Alberto moves toward Gulf of Mexico

Subtropical Storm Alberto moved Sunday morning toward the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

Alberto is moving northward at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of the 8 a.m. advisory, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 120 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and approximately 70 miles south of the western tip of Cuba.

Heavy rain is expected to affected western Cuba, Florida and the northeastern Gulf coast throughout the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Alberto is expected to move through the Yucatan Channel today and track across the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night through Monday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Horseshoe Beach, Fla. to the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Tulum, Mexico to Cabo Catoche, Mexico, Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Indian Pass, Fla. to Grand Isle, La., Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

