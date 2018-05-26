North Collier Fire handing out tarps to residents

North Collier Fire Rescue is handing out blue tarps to residents in the event of flooding issues or roof leaks this weekend.

Below is a list of stations SWFL residents can pick them up.

North Collier Fire is giving out blue tarps for those who need them. Please visit any of our 10 Stations to obtain one for your home:

Station 10: 13240 Immokalee Road

Station 12: 21520 Immokalee Road

Station 40: 1441 Pine Ridge Road

Station 42: 7010 Immokalee Road

Station 43: 16325 Vanderbilt Drive

Station 44: 8970 Hammock Oak Drive

Station 45: 1885 Veterans Park Drive

Station 46: 3410 Pine Ridge Road

Station 47: 2795 Airport-Pulling Road

Station 48: 16280 Livingston Road

Writer: Erica Brown