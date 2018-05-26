Lehigh woman accused of shooting husband inside home

On Saturday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to Lehigh Regional Medical Center in response to a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told hospital staff that the injury was self-inflicted, but that was not the case.

LCSO deputies arrived at the victim’s residence, saw blood on the porch and entered the home. The victim’s wife, Sandra McMillan, was located inside and was incoherent and appeared under the influences of drugs.

She was transported to the ER based on concerns of a possible drug overdose.

Two children inside told detectives that their mother was waiving a gun around when it discharged and struck their father.

McMillan was then arrested and faces charges of Kidnapping (Inflict Bodily Harm or Terrorize Victim or other), Obstructing Justice (Tampering in Felony 1st Degree Proceeding), Aggravated Battery (Person uses a Deadly Weapon) and a Weapon Offense (Firing Missile into Dwelling, Vehicle, Building or Aircraft).