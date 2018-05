Everblades drop game 1 of Kelly Cup finals

The Florida Everblades lost to the Colorado Eagles, 3-1, Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Co.

The Everblades trail the Eagles 1-0 in the series.

Game two will take place at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at the Colorado stadium.

WINK News sports anchor Andrew Keessee has the highlights. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee