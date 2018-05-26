FORT MYERS

Everblades coach says team is ‘willing to go the distance’ despite game 1 loss

Published: May 26, 2018 6:27 PM EDT

The Florida Everblades are up against a tough opponent during their finals series in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

They may have lost game one to the Colorado Eagles, but Head Coach Brad Ralph says you just have to get to know who you’re playing, and that might mean taking a loss before getting the win.

WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee caught up with Ralph Saturday to talk team takeaways and getting to know the Eagles. Watch in the video clip above.

Reporter:Melinda Lee
Writer:Erica Brown
