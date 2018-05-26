Deadly crash blocks Edison Bridge in Fort Myers

At least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:21 a.m. on U.S. 41 at the Edison Bridge, according to the FHP.

The Edison Bridge is shut down in both directions, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina