Western Union settlement deadline nears for victims

The deadline for fraud victims to seek compensation from Western Union is approaching.

The wire service agreed to a $586 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission last year for failing to maintain a system to protect against money laundering and fraud.

People who used the service between 2004 and 2017 may be entitled to some of the settlement money.

To file a claim, click here. The deadline is is May 31.