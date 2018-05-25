Signs with racial slur posted along I-75 in Charlotte County

A sign with a racial slur was posted on Interstate 75 on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

A driver, who wished to remain unidentified, was on his way to work when he saw the sign around 6 a.m. Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“We had to go back around and make a U-turn,” the driver said. “It was there, I’ve got pictures of it.”

The sign was later removed after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saw it between mile markers 157 and 158 in Charlotte County.

A second sign was found farther off of Interstate 75 with a similar message, the FHP said.

“Something has to be done with this kind of racial backlash that’s happening now,” Miami resident Craig Morris said.

It’s unclear who posted the signs at this time.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria