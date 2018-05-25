Sen. Rubio raises concerns of election interference in Florida

Florida senators say local voting systems could be vulnerable. Sen. Marco Rubio says the federal government is making important information classified, and local leaders are raising concerns.

“Those counties don’t even know that this happened to them. The counties in America do not even know that that happened. They think it’s all covered, they got it all taken care of,” Rubio said.

In an exclusive interview with WINK News, Sen. Rubio insists the government has classified evidence of election interference.

“We have counties in this country, where the Russians were sitting on their voter file, and if they wanted to—they didn’t do it—but if they wanted to, they could have gone in and changed people’s voter registration,” Rubio said.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says he hasn’t seen evidence of interference from Russia or anyone else in Lee County. But it’s a problem he says that still concerns him.

“It’s just about impossible for bad actors to come in and change our election results. What we’re concerned about is our voter registration data, and we have to protect that,” Doyle said.

For some voters, the thought of any kind of voting interference is unwelcome.

“I think more of the fear is the false propaganda. Making sure you’re getting good information to make the proper decision. I’m pretty confident that within the booth itself, our system is still secure,” said Fort Myers resident Jason Franciosa.

Doyle insists that outside interference won’t change or alter election outcomes on Election Day.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown