Punta Gorda couple arrested for April armed robbery

A husband and wife were arrested for a robbery on Southwest 21st Place, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The robbery took place on April 21 at a home on the 100 block of Southwest 21st Place, police said.

Jason William Fout, 33, and Samantha Jane Fout, 33, both of Punta Gorda, reportedly knew the victim and pointed a gun at the victim and his guests while demanding money, police said. The couple took off with cash and prescription medications.

An investigation was conducted over the next few weeks to build a solid case and locate the couple, police said. Samantha was arrested on Thursday at a Walgreens on Burnt Store Road South and Jason was later arrested in North Fort Myers.

The couple faces charges of robbery with a firearm, police said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria