Charlotte County middle school student released after being in custody

A Punta Gorda Middle School student was in custody after being evaluated by detectives Friday morning due to a “concerning social media post,” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have since determined that the threat was unfounded.

For an update, the detectives have determined that the perceived threat was unfounded. They are working with the student's parents and the school to ensure that this does not occur with the student again. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) May 25, 2018

At 7:00 a.m., the student was approached at their bus stop and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says no direct threats were made to the school or any students.

Parents and guardians should expect an increased law enforcement presence at Punta Gorda Middle School Friday to address concerns related to the social media post.