Charlotte County middle school student released after being in custody

Published: May 25, 2018 9:46 AM EDT
Updated: May 25, 2018 12:38 PM EDT

A Punta Gorda Middle School student was in custody after being evaluated by detectives Friday morning due to a “concerning social media post,” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have since determined that the threat was unfounded.

At 7:00 a.m., the student was approached at their bus stop and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says no direct threats were made to the school or any students.

Parents and guardians should expect an increased law enforcement presence at Punta Gorda Middle School Friday to address concerns related to the social media post.

 

