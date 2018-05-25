Cape Coral approves $1M to complete Irma debris cleanup

As residents learn more about Subtropical Storm Alberto, names like Irma are impossible to forget.

Hurricane Irma left quite the impact nearly eight months ago in Southwest Florida. There’s still damage to repair and debris to collect.

The City of Cape Coral is spending $1 million to continue the cleanup process before the official start of hurricane season kicks off on June 1. The city has already spent $750,000 to clean up debris.

Nearby residents were relieved to see contractors clearing and chipping mangled trees.

“The kids always go over there and go fishing,” resident Lindsey Wood said.

The crew working on Friday was the second group to come from Georgia to clean debris on the city’s vacant lots.

The city released the map below to show the area where the cleanup process will take place:

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria