Canterbury baseball achieves third straight state title

Canterbury Baseball became just the fourth Lee County team to win three state titles in a row.

Coach Frank Turco helped lead the Cougars to all three championships.

“This was to me the most special….we asked role players to be leaders this year. In the end they really stepped up,” Turco said.

“We all love our coach…he’s definitely taught us more about baseball than anyone,” said one team member.

And Turco’s lessons aren’t only for the field. He tells his team that teamwork makes the dream work. And in baseball—like in life—when you get knocked down, your teammates help pick you back up.

It’ll be a legacy that lives on forever for Southwest Florida baseball.

In addition, some members of the three-peat Canterbury team plan to continue their baseball careers in SWFL with teams that include FGCU.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown