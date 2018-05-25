Bank manager saves 84-year-old Fort Myers woman from $10K jail scam

An 84-year-old woman was close to falling victim of a $10,000 scam before a bank manager stepped in to save the day.

Fort Myers resident Peggy Oldham received a call Thursday from a man claiming to be a police officer. The man told Oldham her 51-year-old son, Kevin, was sitting behind bars.

“He was in jail and the only way that he could get out the same day was I would have to pay $10,000,” Oldham said. “So he says, ‘We want it in cash. You go to your bank, don’t tell them what it’s for.'”

Oldham rushed to a local Bank of America and attempted to make the withdrawal. A bank manager overheard Oldham explaining what the money was for and stopped her.

“She says, ‘I think it’s a scam, so I’m not going to give you the money,'” Oldham said.

Oldham said she never suspected a thing, but realizes now there were a lot of red flags.

“He gave me his badge number, his name and his telephone number. So it all sounded so real, you know?” Oldham said.

Oldham’s son, who lives in Michigan, was surprised when he got the call.

“I said, ‘Are you in jail?’ He says, ‘Momma, what are you talking about?'”

Oldham said she feels relieved and thankful for the woman who saved her from the scam.

WINK News reached out to the Bank of America, but has yet to hear back.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Katherine Viloria