Trump cancels Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un

President Trump has cancelled the upcoming summit between the United States and the North Koreans in a new letter released on Thursday. The news comes after Mr. Trump has expressed some doubt over the June 12 date in Singapore, recently telling Fox News yesterday, “We’ll see what happens,” but still expressed some optimism that it would take place.

“We have certain conditions. We’ll see what happens. But there’s a good chance,” he added of the meeting.

Mr. Trump writes in the letter that he was “very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

His comments appear to refer to insults from the North Koreans directed at Vice President Pence. North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui, quoted by the state-run news agency, said of Pence Thursday, “I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the US vice-president.”

Pence, in his own interview on Fox News on Wednesday, had seemed to threaten the North. “You know, as the president made clear, this will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong-un doesn’t make a deal.”

Under the Libyan model, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi dismantled his nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The agreement was initially seen as a success for denuclearization, with Libya welcoming international inspectors to verify the dismantlement. But eight years later, Gaddafi was overthrown in a gruesome killing by Western-backed rebels.

Mr. Trump adds in his letter that he felt a “wonderful dialogue was building” between the two leaders. “Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you.” He did however, thank Kim for his role in the release of three American hostages, calling it a “beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.”

“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit,” he adds, “please do not hesitate to call me or write.”

This is a developing story.

Author: CBS News