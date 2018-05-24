Office manager arrested following raid at south Fort Myers medical center

A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of cocaine and marijuana, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Holland, of Cape Coral, is an office manager at the at the medical center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the sheriff’s office narcotics unit, the DEA and Department of Heath conducted a search warrant Wednesday at the medical center on 16970 San Carlos Blvd. No. 120 in reference to suspected prescription fraud and opioid abuse.

Deputies conducted a second search at Holland’s home on the 200 block of Southwest 39th Street and seized approximately $10,000 in cash, 1.4 grams of cocaine and 4.4 grams of marijuana. There was also a pill press machine with more than 10,000 empty capsules, the sheriff’s office said.

The active investigation into Summerlin Medical Center is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina