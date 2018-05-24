Inmate attacks guard at Charlotte Correctional Institution, DOC says

An inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution is facing additional charges after attacking a correctional officer, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Omar Bleechington, 37, is accused of striking an officer in the face around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Bleechington was subdued and the officer received treatment at an outside medical facility for injuries.

Bleechington was arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail for booking, officials said. He was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer.

“The department stands behind this officer and the thousands of others in our facilities who work bravely every day despite the possibility of these difficult situations,” Secretary Julie Jones said. “I am thankful for the swift response by fellow staff to restrain the inmate and by our Office of the Inspector General and law enforcement partners to hold him accountable for his actions.”

Writer: Katherine Viloria