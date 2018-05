Hendry County lifts burn ban for unregulated fires

A temporary burn ban was lifted Thursday morning in Hendry County, according to the Hendry County Board of Commissioners.

The ban on unregulated fires has been lifted effective May 21, official said. Residents are advised to remain cautious when burning outside.

For information on fire safety, click here.

