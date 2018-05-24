Harvey Weinstein set to turn himself in to face charges related to sex abuse in New York

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to authorities on Friday in New York to face charges stemming from an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and NYPD into allegations of sexual abuse.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police at the NYPD’s First Precinct in Manhattan at 7 a.m. Friday. He is then expected to be brought to New York criminal court at 9 a.m.

The Manhattan DA’s probe has been going on for months, and federal authorities have been investigating Weinstein since at least January.

An attorney for Weinstein declined to comment on Thursday. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance told CBS New York “our investigation is in an advanced stage.”

New York investigators had been looking into allegations by at least two women. Actress Lucia Evans told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Miramax office in Manhattan in 2004. At the time, Evans was a college student who aspired to be an actress.

The DA’s office and NYPD had also been looking into accusations by “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de La Huerta, who said Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. Both women told their stories to Vanity Fair and the New Yorker.

On Wednesday, a source said that federal prosecutors in New York’s Southern District had opened their own investigation into Weinstein. Individuals were questioned regarding Weinstein arranging the travel of women for the purpose of having sex.

Author: CBS News