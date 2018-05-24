Fort Myers prepares for potential flooding from weekend rain

Water came close to George Eveleigh’s front door twice last year. And he thinks it will happen again this weekend.

“We are expecting it to get to the bottom step…maybe the top step. For sure this street will get completely flooded,” he said.

Eveleigh and his neighbors had to deal with a lot of flooding during hurricane season last year.

“We think the canal has something to do with it. We think the clogged storm drains have something to do with it,” Eveleigh said.

The biggest concerns for neighbors who were flooded last year are palm fronds getting picked up and traveling to drains causing them to flood.

Now, with rainy season upon SWFL, neighbors are asking the city for help.

“First of all get the storm drains cleared out. That doesn’t get done regularly,” Eveleigh said.

The city of Fort Myers says they’re monitoring developments closely and add that the safety of their residents is their utmost priority.

But others say they’ll just do the work themselves.

Heritage Park nursing home says they asked the city to drudge a nearby stream ahead of the rain, and thankfully, the city responded right away and officials were out Thursday morning.

If you or someone you know needs help with drainage issues, you can visit the South Florida Water Management District’s website here.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown