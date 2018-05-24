Coast Guard ends search for North Carolina cruise passenger

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 50-year-old North Carolina man who reportedly went overboard from the Carnival paradise cruise ship.

Commander David Aldous said in a news release that the agency has been in touch with the family of Brian Lamonds of Greensboro, North Carolina. He says suspending the search is one of the most difficult decisions that first responders have to make and “it is never made lightly.”

Lamonds was reported missing Tuesday morning 85 miles (136 kilometers) west of Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Coast Guard crews from Miami, Key West and Clearwater searched for about 55 hours, covering some 3,059 square miles (7922 sq. kilometers). The cruise ship was heading from Tampa to Key West when Lamonds went overboard.

Author: Associated Press