Cape Coral crews clean carp grates ahead of weekend rain

Crews are cleaning out carp grates across Cape Coral to prevent flooding ahead of heavy rain this weekend.

Cap grates keep fish from getting into canals, but if debris clog the grates, the water could potentially overflow.

People across Southwest Florida are anticipating wet weather during the holiday weekend.

“I’m going to go to some parties to commemorate memorial day weekend, and if it rains it rains,” said Cape Coral resident Martin Higgins.

Steve Naso, stormwater supervisor for the City of Cape Coral’s public works department, stressed the importance of keeping carp gates clean.

“Before a heavy rain event or if we know something’s coming in, we’ll come out and check them just to make sure everything is clean,” Naso said.

Naso explained what can happen if the carp gates get blocked.

“When you get a lot of trash and debris, the water levels rise and when the water levels rise it causes flooding STEVE NASO/ stormwater supervisor, city of Cape Coral public works

Higgins applauded the city for preparing ahead of the weekend storm, but wonders if it will last throughout the hurricane season.

“It’s good, they better prep for the storm. We’ll see what happens come Hurricane season too,” Higgins said. MARTIN HIGGINS/ Cape Coral

The public works department also surveyed basins across the city to make sure trash wasn’t blocking them.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Rachel Ravina