13-year-old bicyclist injured in early morning Cape Coral crash

A 13-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday morning on Del Prado Boulevard South, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened around 5:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway South and Del Prado Boulevard East, according to police.

A 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Del Prado Boulevard South approaching the intersection at Hancock Bridge Parkway East, police said. The bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Hancock Bridge Parkway East and passing the intersection when he entered into the path of the truck and was hit, according to police.

The bicycle and bicyclist were then thrown onto the hood of the truck and carried through the intersection, but later fell from the hood approximately 217 feet from the initial crash, police said. The driver of the Toyota called 911 and waited for police and medics to arrive.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt in the crash, but the bicyclist was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Witnesses observed the light was green for the northbound lanes of Del Prado Boulevard.

The bicycle did not have a headlight or taillight, he was not wearing a helmet and was dressed in dark clothing, police said.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash, according to police.

Writer: Rachel Ravina