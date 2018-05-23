Village of Estero Council to present plans for new Estero Parkway roundabout

The Village of Estero Council is presenting plans Wednesday for a roundabout to be added to Estero Parkway, but people living in the area aren’t thrilled about it.

The proposed roundabout would be located on Estero Pkwy. at Cascades Isle Boulevard, between Tamiami Trail and Three Oaks Parkway.

They say don’t feel they’ve been given much say or information during decision-making for the project.

Now, residents worry that the roundabout will become a ‘serious safety hazard’ after seeing the traffic backup and accidents at nearby roundabouts.

