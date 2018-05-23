FORT MYERS

Tropical disturbance could bring 2-4 inches of rain Memorial Day weekend

Published: May 23, 2018 7:15 AM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2018 8:10 AM EDT

WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt is comparing weather models to look at a tropical disturbance that is forming in the Caribbean. Watch the full segment above.

MORE: Tropical Weather: NWS watching western Caribbean for potential system

 

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media