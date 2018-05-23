Tropical disturbance could bring 2-4 inches of rain Memorial Day weekend

WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt is comparing weather models to look at a tropical disturbance that is forming in the Caribbean. Watch the full segment above.

UPDATE: Disorganized showers/storms in the Caribbean now have a 60% chance of subtropical or tropical development in the Gulf this weekend. Bumped slightly higher. Regardless of potential for weak tropical development, will be a rainmaker here in SW Florida. #swfl pic.twitter.com/RyWuFNQAGY — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) May 23, 2018

