Scattered rain and storms for Wednesday

There will be a high of 89 degrees with scattered afternoon and evening storms, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

7:15 AM UPDATE: Sunshine!! Better enjoy it while you can, not much in the days ahead. Thanks to Tuesday rainfall patchy morning fog possible. Quiet, humid start. Upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy! #swfl pic.twitter.com/7WI0CJgAP3 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) May 23, 2018

View an hourly forecast here.