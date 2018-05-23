Safety on the water: Memorial Day weekend marks official start to boating season

According to the FWC, a driver of a boat not paying attention contributed to approximately a quarter of all boating accidents in 2017, and statistics show that a majority of the boating-related deaths confirmed last year were attributed to drowning.

Although Florida’s boating season never really ends, the traditional start is marked by National Safe Boating Week, from May 19-25.

The week is a time for boaters to focus on simple and effective steps that make boating safer.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants all boaters be safe while enjoying Florida’s waterways.

As the boating capital of the world, Florida leads the nation with nearly one million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.

FWC says, each year, officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents.

For more information on boating safety visit the FWC website.

Florida Virtual School Outdoor Education Course. Free and open to Florida residents ages 12 to 18. The only course in the nation to combine both hunting and boating safety. Participants will develop skills in outdoor activities and learn about the benefits of physical activity while using proper safety procedures to experience wildlife, outdoor and extreme sports.

By meeting all of the requirements of the Outdoor Education course, not only will students receive their Florida Boating Safety Education ID Card and be eligible to obtain a Florida Hunter Safety Certificate, they’ll also earn a 0.5 credit for high school, and meet public school requirements for taking an online course and a physical education course.