North Fort Myers residents remember past flooding ahead of weekend rain

North Fort Myers residents expressed their concerns with flooding last year as crews prepare for expected rain during Memorial Day weekend.

Crews are digging deeper ditches as a way to stop water from getting into homes. This comes as part of a county-wide effort to prepare for rainy season, as well prevent major flooding many experienced prior and during Hurricane Irma.

“I like to see them putting effort into it, I like to see them try,” said resident Ken Myers.

The flooding wreaked havoc on this North Fort Myers neighborhood.

“This road right here was under water, maybe 3 or 4 inches and water was going into the houses,” Myers said.

Carol Ward, a lifelong Lee County resident, said she remembers the rain and flooding prior to Hurricane Irma.

“The ditches were just so full and of course that meant mosquitoes,” Ward said.

Ward said the millions of dollars being invested by the county will only help down the road.

“It’s been wonderful and it looks to me like they have done a very good job,” Ward said. “They are very proficient with what they are doing.”

Despite efforts, Myers said he still has reservations.

“My concern is the retention pond is going to push the water back into our neighborhood,” Myers said

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina