Man found guilty of 2016 Immokalee robbery

A 56-year-old man was found guilty of robbery following a two-day trial in Collier County, the State Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

John Edward Pickett Jr., of Immokalee, was accused of punching a 60-year-old man in Dec. 2016 outside a restaurant parking lot off Main Street, the State Attorney’s Office said. The blow knocked the victim unconscious and knocked him to the ground, causing a gash on his head.

Pickett Jr. reportedly stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone, the State Attorney’s Office said. Pickett Jr. was located shortly after wearing nearly identical clothing to what was shown on surveillance video.

The victim received 15 stitches, but has since recovered and was left with a small scar, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Pickett Jr. faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced. A sentencing date has not been set at this time.

Writer: Katherine Viloria