Buckingham man makes citizens arrest after driver slams into garage

After a driver crashed his car into a garage and took off, it didn’t take long for one neighbor to jump into action and make a citizens arrest.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Buckingham Road and Abrams Boulevard in Buckingham.

A neighbor man saw the driver walking around the woods next to his house. His initial thought was that he was going to steal his tortoise.

The Buckingham man started chasing after the driver while his wife called 911.

He caught up with the suspect and told him that if he didn’t come out of the woods, he was going to send his two pit bulls in to retrieve him.

That’s when the Buckingham man conducted a citizens arrest, and the suspect sat on the ground with his hands up until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived on scene, the homeowner realized why he was wandering. The suspect slammed his car into a garage on the other side of the street.

Deputies arrested the driver.

At this time, deputies have not released the drivers name or his charges.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford