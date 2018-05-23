Bonita Springs neighborhood prepares for tropical disturbance in Gulf

Residents living in Morton Grove, in Bonita Springs, are watching the forecast closely as a tropical disturbance looms in the Gulf.

Area residents are no stranger to flooding, experiencing heavy rain, flooded streets and homes in 2017.

“We just want to be safe,” said Bonita Springs resident Ray Blake. “If it comes to something really bad and we sense it’s a danger to us, we’ll probably head out again.”

Missy Takacs, president of the Morton Grove’s home owners association, said she’s working to keep her neighborhood from flooding again.

“We’re trying to get some engineering firms in to give us some guidance on what we really should be doing,” Takacs said. “Potentially, whether we need to put a pump in and get that permitted.”

Pond levels in Morton Grove, but people are preparing for the worst as more rain is expected in the forecast.

“Just keep an eye on it and just hope it don’t come,” said Bonita Springs resident Joe Widner. “If it does, we’ll have to get out here put the plywood put the shutters up, whatever it takes.”

Area residents said they hope they never experience flooding like that of last year.

