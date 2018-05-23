911 calls detail frantic moments at Zombicon shooting

In the frantic and chaotic moments after gunfire erupted at Zombicon in 2015, family members called 911 in a panic to find their loved ones.

But, for some, it was too late.

“What I am trying to find out, someone got shot tonight in Fort Myers at that Zombicon and its supposed to be my grandson. His name is Paxavious Taylor,” said Tyrell Taylor’s grandmother while on the phone with dispatch.

Tyrell Taylor was killed in the Zombicon shooting, five others were injured.

With these newly released 911 calls and victim statements, people are reliving the moment a shooter opened fire at Zombicon.

“So, you didn’t know who was shot, how many were shot,” an investigator asked shooting victim Kyle Roberts.

“I didn’t even know I was shot,” Roberts said.

Police also interviewed witnesses who spotted the shooter, Jose Bonilla.

“He fired four shots at another male who was then down on the ground,” said witness Bennett Heffner. “At that point in time, everybody started running around, and I saw him take off like towards where Ichibon and all that’s at, in that direction.”

Amid the crowd of thousands, only a few caught a glimpse of Bonilla.

“And then, like I shift to looking at the shooter, who is now stuffing the thing (gun) in his pants and, like, running away,” said witness James Patterson.

Two and a half years later, investigators arrest Bonilla for the shooting. Bonilla faces charges of second-degree murder.

