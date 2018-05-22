Tropical Weather: Watching low pressure over the western Caribbean

While the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, we are watching an area of low pressure currently over the western Caribbean Sea.

At the present time the low is very unorganized and weak, but there is a large area of showers and thunderstorms that extends from the western Caribbean northward across Cuba and Florida.

The low is expected to move very slowly northward into the Gulf of Mexico by late week. Conditions may become more favorable for organization at this time with a low shear environment and marginally warm water temperatures.

A farther north movement is likely into the weekend, which could bring any low pressure system onshore into the central or eastern Gulf Coast states.

Regardless of development, showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected through this week and the upcoming holiday weekend in Florida and across the Deep South and Southeastern states.

Governor urges preparedness

Gov. Scott urged Florida residents and agencies to be prepared for rain and possible flooding.

“Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously,” Scott said in a statement. “That’s why it is critically important that all Floridians take this opportunity to get prepared and make a plan that ensures the safety of their family and loved ones.”

Read Scott’s statement in its entirety below:

To make an emergency preparedness plan, visit Florida Disaster’s website.

