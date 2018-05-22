SWFL doctor arrested, taken off plane at RSW

A doctor accused of scamming his patients was arrested on an Air Canada flight at Southwest Florida International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

There was a warrant out for the arrest of Darren Kurtzer, 33, when he was located on the flight.

The details of the arrest are laid out in his five-page warrant which police say he conducted a scheme while working at the American Institute of Balance as an audiologist.

The warrant says Doctor Darren Kurtzer sold damaged or used hearing aids to patients and collected the money himself.

He used “square payment” to deposit money into his personal account rather than his employees, according to the warrant.

The American Institute of Balance says the scheme resulted in a loss of more than $9000.

WINK News has also learned that he works fro Southwest Florida Tinnitus.

WINK News called the office in Estero and they told WINK that Kurtzer is still employed and they were not aware of the arrest.

WINK News Chris Grisby was live with new information. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Emily Luft