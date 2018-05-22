SunTrust offers service to verify information amid possible data breach

SunTrust is offering a service to verify the status of a customer’s personal information following a potential data breach in April.

SunTrust notified approximately 1.5 million customers of the “potential threat of information by a former employee” on April 20.

The following personal information was subject to theft: name, address, phone number, and certain account balances, according to the bank’s statement.

“Our priority is protecting our clients and maintaining their trust,” Bill Rogers, SunTrust chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Beyond this incident, we want to help all SunTrust clients combat the increasing concern about identity theft and fraud, wherever it may occur.”

For more information and to check the status of your information, visit SunTrust’s website.