Published: May 22, 2018 9:20 AM EDT Updated: May 22, 2018 9:21 AM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended DeSoto man says neighbor’s security cameras are stripping away his privacy Protecting your children from identity theft FORT MYERS, Fla. Protecting your kids online Published: May 22, 2018 9:20 AM EDT Updated: May 22, 2018 9:21 AM EDT Summer vacation is just around the corner, and that means kids are spending more time online. Miriam Dotson from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says now is the perfect time to have a conversation with your kids about computer safety. SHARE