Pine Island residents file lawsuit against Lee County Mosquito Control

The Lee County Mosquito Control District is trying to purchase the Woodstock Airport for $1.5 million. But some nearby residents worried about the noise and their safety are suing in an attempt to stop the sale.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson has the details. Watch the video above for the full story.

Previous story: Lee County Mosquito Control hopes to use Pine Island airport to help fight mosquitoes

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: WINK News