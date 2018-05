OSHA fines Collier County company after man crushed to death

A man working to install a sewer line was killed after a steel plate weighing over 6,000 pounds fell on top of him in Nov. 2017.

The victim’s employer is now being cited for not protecting their employees. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed this was not the company’s first fatal incident.

