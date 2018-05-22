Man convicted for using stun gun on women at Fort Myers store

A 51-year-old man was found guilty of attempted robbery with a weapon and battery charges after a two-day trial, the state attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Two women were trying to pick a movie to rent at a kiosk in November 2015 outside a drug store on Palm Beach Boulevard, the state attorney’s office said.

The suspect —later identified as Thomas— grabbed the first victim and pushed a stun gun into her back which caused her to fall to the ground, according to the state attorney’s office. He then did the same to a second woman, using the stun gun on her upper back and shoulder area.

While both women were on the ground, Thomas grabbed a purse and ran away, the state attorney’s said. The victim was able to get her purse back after catching up with him and engaging in a brief struggle. Thomas then fled on foot.

Thomas was first identified by a still image from surveillance video, but was later identified by the victim in a lineup, according to the state attorney’s office.

Thomas could face up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing hearing will take place June 25.

Writer: Rachel Ravina