Collier County agencies, residents prepare amid rainy season

Collier County residents and leaders are preparing as rainy season gets underway.

County trucks clear out storm drains and canal basins to clear vegetation, which prevents blockage and possible areas of flooding. Officials urge resident to do their part and help clear any debris from storm sewers.

Michael Metzger, of Golden Gate Estates, said he deals with persistent rain water every year.

“We have three acres and by the end of July probably two acres of it will be under a foot to two feet of water,” Metzger said.

Metzger said expressed his concerns with the ongoing rain.

“We just live with water five months out of the year —its getting old— I don’t like the idea of all that water standing stagnant there over my well,” Metzger said.

The county said they vacuum out water regularly and clearing vegetation from canal banks to prevent trees from falling in and causing a blockage as ways to prevent flooding.

The amount of rain last month in the area was slightly more than usual, according to the storm water drain management system.

Metzger said he and other neighbors aren’t solely looking to the county for help, they’re also taking action to protect their properties from possible flooding.

“I’m going to get a lot of fill dirt and I’m going to start building up a dam along my property line,” Metzger said.

Preparing and preventing flooding is a team effort that involves property owners, home owner’s associations, local government and water management districts, according to county officials.

